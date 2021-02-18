Pro-level athletes are not more motivated than you are.
Olympic athletes don’t just “want it more.”
Every client of ours has the same struggles with motivation that you do.
The difference? They know how to get motivated (and what to do when they don’t feel motivated at all).
Ask anyone at the highest levels of fitness: Sometimes they don’t feel like working out (including your boy right here). And those folks with ripped abs? They want a slice of that cake, too, and I definitely eat me some cake at times!
So why do they work out anyway? Why do they stick to their meal plan when things get tough? For us… It’s our health!
Here’s how to do it — and the great news is that you can use the same strategy we do.
(1) Get a coach (my coach’s name is Scott).
You need to be accountable to an objective third party. Your wife will let you off the hook. Your coworkers don’t actually want you to succeed (only in some instances). And your friends don’t want you to change at all (they love you!).
You need someone to:
- Remove the guesswork: Let us tell you how to do it;
- Get you results fast (you’ll see why in the next step);
- Hold you accountable. You can “ghost” someone over text, but you can’t miss appointments. (Well, I mean you can, but you’d pay for it the next time you’re in!)
- Provide a “pain” for failure. That means you have to pay for coaching. If you don’t, there’s no real penalty for failure… and you’ll backslide.
(2) Get a really fast result. Our brains are wired to reward quick wins and novelty. If we don’t see results quickly, we lose motivation. We focus on SMART goals:
Specific
Measurable
Attainable
Realistic
Timeline.
This allows us to set small short-term goals that are easily attainable, so that you gain confidence and want to continue!
It’s key for someone to say, “You did really well at X.” Apps like Strava and Garmin Connect are great at giving you little rewards when you accomplish something for the first time, but a coach will take care of this for you, too. It also makes it much more rewarding when it comes from someone (an actual human) who really cares about your goals.
(3) Set up a short-term “challenge” for yourself… but have a plan for after the challenge ends.
A six-week sprint is great for motivating yourself. But most people drop off the edge when it ends, and many actually wind up worse than ever.
In my experience, people who do short-term quick-result diets usually gain back the weight they lost and far more. The unsustainable nature of the diet, plus the long-term damage to their metabolism, actually leaves them less healthy. (For a comprehensive list of what these might be, please reach out directly.)
You can do these things; don’t get me wrong. Get the surgery, if that’s what it takes. But have the second step all lined up and ready to go before you take the first.
Again, a coach can build this plan for you.
(4) It will eventually become habit. It won’t always be hard to go to the gym, or shop for groceries, or prep your meals. It will get easier, but only if you keep the habit going. Usually, it takes around 90 days for our behaviors to become habits, and then a few more months for our habits to become “just what we do.”
(5) Track everything.
Track your workouts.
Note your personal bests.
Track your food intake.
Note your wins.
Track your sleep.
Note how they all tie together.
If I sleep less, I want more caffeine. When I drink more caffeine, I want more sugar.
When I eat more sugar, I lose motivation to work out. When I don’t work out, I get more stressed. And when I get more stressed, I sleep less.
Then I get dumber, fatter and sad.
(That’s just me… but I know some of you can relate.)
(6) Use your tools to plan.
For example, instead of just putting today’s food in MyFitnessPal before bed, enter all of your meals in MyFitnessPal in advance. Or, honestly, longhand written form might even work better. Trust me: It’s far better than cramming dry Rice Krispies into your mouth at 8 p.m. because you’re not hitting your carb goals. (Uh, at least that’s what my friend tells me…)
(7) Check your progress.
Look, you’re not going to have a personal best on every workout. But that matters zero percent. What really matters is consistency. People who show up every day, even if they put out 50 percent of their best effort, get better results than people who crush it once a week.
The people who “sprint and crash” usually get amazing results, and then they gain weight again. Or they get strong, and then they get injured. The people who just show up for their appointments get strong, lean and happy for life.
I want you to know this: The days when you feel the least motivation are the days you’ll get the best results.
Consistent, imperfect action always wins.
Erik Schreiber owns and operates CustomFit360 LLC in Ocean View. He is a metabolic conditioning coach, lifestyle and weight-management specialist and certified nutrition specialist. CustomFit360 LLC has three nutritionists on staff and has a nutrition program called 360 Nutrition & Weight Management. Schreiber can be reached by email at customfit360de@gmail.com or by phone at (703) 626-3157.