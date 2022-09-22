Tracy Desjardins is an international health coach, mind body eating coach, certified fitness professional and speaker who specializes in holistic wellness coaching for women, as well as author of “The Diet-Free Diva: 5 Steps to Freedom With Food-Body-Self on Your Trusted and Sustainable Terms,” available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BDMT9P6V. Her professional work is centered around helping women discover their very own transformative steps to finding sustainable peace with food, body and self. Email her at tracyd050770@gmail.com.