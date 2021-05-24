Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, assumed the role of Beebe Healthcare President & CEO on March 17, 2020. He has experience as an officer in the U.S. Navy and in large public health systems. He completed his pediatrics residency at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Oakland, Calif., and a pediatric neurology fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia.

William Chasanov, DO, is board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease. He serves as the director of clinical transformation at Beebe Healthcare. He also sees patients in the hospital at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and at Beebe Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine. He received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2007.