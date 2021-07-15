In the 19th century, author Jane Austen managed to describe the discomfort of summer with eloquence, saying, “What dreadful hot weather we have! It keeps me in a continual state of inelegance.”
Indeed, Miss Austen, the toll recent high temperatures and punishing humidity take can certainly be characterized as inelegant, and they can be dangerous, as well.
“Heat exhaustion is a common lay term, and it’s basically when the ambient temperature around you gets closer to your body temperature — 98 [degrees] for humans is normal, plus or minus 1 or 2,” explained Dr. Chris Snyder, chief quality officer at TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md.
“As the ambient temperature gets toward 98, you start to have a shift, which creates sweating. It’s interesting, because to have sweating, your heart rate has to go up, so your body has a wonderful sense to know, ‘When it’s hot outside, I sweat.’ As the temperature goes up, your heart rate goes up. You are doing more work just sitting there. So, creating that sweat is a cardiovascular stress.
“If you have an underlying disease and you become dehydrated, your body will sacrifice other organs for increased cardiac output, so the liver can fail the kidneys can fail. Of course, this is in extreme situations,” Snyder said.
Snyder recommended drinking enough water to stay hydrated, and drinking it well in advance of being out in the heat.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so you can’t just start to drink while you are hot. That’s like putting suntan lotion on when you’ve already been on the beach half an hour. It takes longer to work. You can’t just start drinking while you are very hot. Preload with fluids,” he advised.
He suggested drinking water and warned against beverages with caffeine, alcohol, too much sugar or salt. Soda has a high salt content, causing a desire for more and more of it, he said, and even drinks touted as replacing electrolytes have a lot of sugar and can skew the electrolyte balance, causing frequent urination.
“When you’re going to be outside in high heat, when you’re going to exercise, preload with water 12 hours before exercising,” Snyder said.
“What is most important is drinking and drinking early enough — not only when you are out there in the heat,” he said.
Heat stroke can require a visit to the hospital, but most of the time heat-related problems can be treated at home, Snyder said.
“Get to a cool environment. No caffeinated beverages. No sugary beverages. And eat something that might have a little salt in it. That helps with absorption,” he said.
Agreeing, Dr. Nick Perchiniak, associate medical director of emergency services at Beebe Healthcare, said the emergency departments in Lewes and Millville “see their share of heat-related illness each summer.”
“Increases normally correlate with heat advisories from the National Weather Service and other agencies. Older adults and children are most susceptible to heat-related illness, as their bodies may not be able to regulate heat as well as others,” Perchiniak said.
Excessive heat can also cause fairly mild symptoms, such as heat rash, heat cramps and swelling of the feet, ankles and lower legs. But it can also lead to heat exhaustion, resulting in nausea, vomiting, headache, fatigue, weakness, dizziness and sweating, or the more serious heat stroke, causing a change in mental status, with possible seizures, hallucinations and slurred speech.
There are two types of heat stroke, the doctor explained.
“Classic, non-exertional, heat stroke, which typically affects older individuals, as well as those with chronic medical conditions and/or on certain medications, such as diuretics and those for blood pressure, among others. These conditions can impair the body’s ability to regulate heat. The other is exertional heat stroke, which generally occurs in young, healthy individuals who take part in heavy exercise routines.
“It is very important, especially during times of high heat and humidity, that people remember to check their cars for children or pets. It is critical to avoid leaving children or pets in cars that are turned off or not air-conditioned, even with windows cracked or down, as just a couple minutes in that environment at high heat can cause a rapid increase in core body temperature, leading to heat illness,” he said.
Like Snyder, Perchiniak recommended drinking water throughout the day.
“Carry a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go. Refill the bottle three to four times and you are probably close to hitting the recommended daily intake of 8 to 12 cups of water. If you will potentially be spending excessive time outside in the heat, be sure to cool down regularly and stay hydrated. Take the time to find a shady area periodically throughout the day, especially if you are working in high-heat environments,” he said.
In case of a heat emergency, call 911, he said.