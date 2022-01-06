There is new hope for patients suffering from Lou Gehrig’s disease and their caregivers thanks to legislation brought forward by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and signed recently by President Joe Biden. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) impacts one in every 300 people in the United States and this ACT for ALS law will provide $100 million in annual funding.
The ACT for ALS Act will fund essential research into fast-progressing rare neurodegenerative and terminal diseases, like ALS, or “Lou Gehrig’s Disease). It provides early access to promising investigational therapies for patients suffering from ALS and would authorize $100 million annually to try new technologies.
The bill is the brainchild of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.), who has a family member who suffers from ALS.
“In a true Christmas miracle, tonight [Congress] gave real hope to those suffering from the cruel, merciless disease of ALS,” said Fortenberry. “For over 50 years and over 50 clinical trials, ALS patients have submitted themselves to tests and trials, therapies and placebos, in accordance with the rules of the current health care policy framework. But progress has been uneven, even debatable, with serious impediments to promising new treatments. Many ALS patients have sacrificed their lives to science, as they gradually weakened and died.”
“Tonight, this Congress advanced a new way,” said Fortenberry last week, before the bill was signed on Friday, Dec. 23. “ACT for ALS represents a monumental shift for those suffering from ALS and other neurodegenerative conditions. The bill does two main things: it transforms the paradigm of disease research and regulation and creates a new pathway to promising new treatments. It drives the hope.”
It also creates a new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Rare Neurodegenerative Disease Grant Program to support other research and development on ALS.
“Tonight, because of the tireless work of so many ALS advocates, the Senate unanimously passed the ACT for ALS Act and sent it to President Biden’s desk,” said Coons, before departing for holiday recess. “Thanks to this legislation and the crucial research into ALS it will fund, countless Americans and their families who face down this cruel disease every day can go to sleep tonight with a renewed sense of hope. I am grateful to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Ala.) and Reps. Quigley (D-Ill.) and Fortenberry for their partnership on this landmark bill.”