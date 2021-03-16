Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware recently shared its first-quarter BluePrints for the Community grant awardees, which will collectively receive more than $880,000 in funding. BluePrints for the Community contributed more than $4.1 million in 2020 and has committed more than $19 million to Delaware nonprofits since its inception in 2007.
“Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware’s Board of Directors and the BluePrints for the Community Advisory Council are excited to partner with these organizations on a variety of programs and projects that will help make Delaware a healthier place to live,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware. “We continue to be impressed by our nonprofit organizations’ ability to respond to the needs of our community in meaningful ways.”
- Trauma Matters Delaware was awarded a grant for its trauma-informed training pilot program at Beebe Healthcare.
- The American Heart Association was awarded a grant for its Delaware Hypertension Control Network project to help individuals manage their condition and overall health.
- Limen House Inc. was awarded a grant to support its Mental Health Counseling Financial Assistance program, which will ensure more than 70 people are able to receive mental health support.
- The University of Delaware Partnership for Healthy Communities was awarded a grant to help create access to care for under-served communities through its Health Engagement Access Learning Teaching Humanity (HEALTH) for All program.
- St. Francis was awarded a grant to expand its Mobile Community Healthcare program to serve communities with transportation and access barriers.
- Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids was awarded a grant to continue its Education Cultivation School Vegetable Garden program, teaching students about healthy food and lifestyle choices.
- The Latin American Community Center was awarded a grant to help in the construction of a playground in the Hilltop neighborhood.
- Delaware College Scholars was awarded a grant to support the Medical/Healthcare track of their career-development programming.
- Donate Delaware was awarded a grant to help provide and distribute personal protective equipment and supplies to nonprofit and community-based organizations.
“On behalf of the BluePrints for the Community Advisory Council, I express our congratulations to the recipients and gratitude to all applicants who are working hard to address health challenges throughout our state. It is a privilege to partner with each of them,” said Rita Landgraf, chair of the Blueprints for the Community Advisory Council.
Formerly open for applications twice a year, the donor-advised fund — focused on project and programs throughout Delaware that improve health outcomes — now accepts applications on a quarterly basis, at www.delcf.org/grants. All Delaware 501(c)3 organizations are eligible to submit proposals that address social determinants of health, increase access to health care for the uninsured/under-served, reduce health disparities in minority communities, support early childhood health or recruit/train health care professionals.