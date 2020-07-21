For those who love words, describing a blistering July heatwave can be an irresistible challenge. Over the years, they’ve come up with, “It’s so hot I saw a chicken lay an omelet,” “My thermometer went up to Are You Kidding Me?” and “It’s hotter than the devil’s armpits.”
It’s the dog days, all right, the period following the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius. Greek and Roman astrology connected it with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs and bad luck.
This week, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through at least Thursday and warned of the increased risk for potential illnesses, especially for those who work outside. Drinking enough fluids was recommended, as well as staying in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun, checking on relatives and neighbors, and not leaving children and pets unattended in vehicles.
The week began on Monday with a high of 95, and the forecasted temperatures were 86 and 83 for Friday and Saturday, respectively, then back up to 89 next Monday, July 27.
The hottest temperature ever recorded in Delaware, on July 21, 1930, was 110 degrees, according to the U.S. State & Territory Temperature Extremes website.
According to information provided by the Weather Channel, warmer-than-average temperatures were likely to develop across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this month, with temperatures farthest above average from Washington east into Montana and south into northwestern Colorado and northern Utah. In August, the temperature pattern was expected to be similar.
During the hottest days of summer, those without air conditioning can usually go to the local library or senior center to cool off, but this year both are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nor is Sussex County opening designated cooling stations.
“Libraries remain closed and the County administration building is open, with limits, only for certain in-person business [such as] permit applications, payments, document drop-off or pick-up, scheduled public meetings and by-appointment meetings,” said Chip Guy, communications director for the County.
In Ocean View, Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said this week he knew of no cooling stations in the area.
With high temperatures comes the risk of heat exhaustion, with symptoms including dizziness, excessive sweating, having cool and clammy skin, feeling nauseous and having a weak pulse and muscle cramps.
If that happens, people should get into an air-conditioned room, drink water, take a cool shower or apply cold compresses.
Heat stroke, which is more serious, causes a throbbing headache but no sweating; body temperature above 103 degrees; red, hot, dry skin; nausea; rapid strong pulse; and possible loss of consciousness. If those symptoms are present, call 911.
Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing to deflect sunlight and avoid strenuous activity and alcoholic beverages.