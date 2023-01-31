Residents living in and around Dagsboro can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening in March.
Dagsboro Church of Christ will host the community event on March 22. The site is located at 28001 Dagsboro Road in Dagsboro.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health;
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels;
• Diabetes risk;
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Free parking is available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right for them, based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com for more information. Pre-registration is required.