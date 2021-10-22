Residents living in and around Bethany Beach can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings offered by Life Line Screening in November. Bethany Beach Ocean Suites will host the event on Nov. 9 in downtown Bethany Beach.
Screenings can check for:
- The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health;
- HDL and LDL cholesterol levels;
- Diabetes risk;
- Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis;
- Kidney and thyroid function; and more.
Free parking is available.
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with customers to create a package based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com for more information. Pre-registration is required.