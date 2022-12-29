The 12th annual Hair of the Dog 5K run and 1-mile family-friendly walk will toe the line at Garfield Street and Atlantic near the Bethany Beach bandstand at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Race marshals and official judges include Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman, South Bethany Mayor Tim Saxon and State Rep. Ronald E. Gray, of the 38th District.
More than 300 runners and walkers had already registered by the Christmas holiday weekend and well over 400 are expected to participate, according to race organizers. The proceeds benefit college scholarships and local grants, with a $12,000 donation contributed last fall to the Lord Baltimore Elementary School outdoor track funding campaign by the PTO. The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation (QRCF) manages the race and provides $2,000 per year college scholarships to worthy area high school seniors, most of whom hail from the Indian River School District.
Doug Purcell, a Realtor with Crowley Associates Realty in Bethany Beach and president of the QRCF, is pleased with the sponsorship.
“I am surprised at the number of sponsors this year,” said Purcell a week before race time. “It is surely the most sponsorship since I have served on the QRCF board.”
He said the organization had raised more than $7,000 in sponsorship so far with many more in-kind donations like coffee from Drifting Grounds in Ocean View and cases of bottled water from the Pepsi Co. bottling company and distributor in Salisbury.
Race registration fees has also raised about $7,000 with more than 300 runners and families sending in advanced registrations, so QRCF is already over the $14,000 funding mark for one race.
“To accomplish our goals,” said Purcell, “we rely on the generosity of our community partners including: the Town of Bethany Beach, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, Bethany Beach Police, Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, our host, Mango’s, Tidepool Toys, NKS Distributors, Scott and Shuman law firm, Bethany Beach Books, Beebe Healthcare, Boy Scout Troup 281, Crowley Realty, Carl Freeman Foundation, Coastal Point, Custom Fit 360, Ryan Homes, DRB Homes, NV Homes, Evergreene Homes, and Pohanka Automotive and all of the other sponsors, and in-kind donors of this event.”
“We are right on schedule and looking forward to our runners and our families,” said Purcell.
The New Year’s Day Chili Cook-off will return to Mango’s (after a three-year absence due to the pandemic) for a post-race cup of chili and contest. Beer will be served by Mango’s to adults with proof of age identification. Coffee and water are also available for runners and walkers.
Restaurants including Bethany Blues, which holds the current cook-off crown, Commonwealth (formerly Hooked), SoDel’s Northeast Seafood Kitchen, and Summer Salts have agreed to create and cook their own recipe of chilis. Prizes will be awarded for the best overall chili as well as hottest and sweetest categories. The two mayors and the state representative are tasked with chili judging in a blind taste test at Mango’s which will happen while runners are out on the 5K course.
Hair of the Dog 5K is a flat and fast course down Atlantic south, back up Pennsylvania Avenue to the north, and cutting across at the bike shop to make the turn home. The race ends on the boardwalk after a quick turnaround and ascent up the boardwalk ramp with a sprint to the bandstand finish.
Hair of the Dog 5K is recognized for its age group prizes including a Grand Master for older runners and competitors and its trademark large, stuff animal dogs for the winners.
“We already have our big, stuff animal dogs ready for the top prizes,” said Purcell, with medals neatly strung around the collars of these toys.
There will also be samples of dog food from area pet stores and plenty of toys and fun for family pets — including dogs that may wish to walk the course.