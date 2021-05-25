On Friday, May 14, 360 Fitness & Barre of Bethany Beach hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at their new location in the Market Place at Sea Colony. The celebration included food and refreshments, along with friends, family and community members.
Located near Bethany Beach, 360 Fitness & Barre is a private fitness studio. Meant to expand off of Custom 360 Fit’s small group training classes, 360 Fitness & Barre will offer a variety of larger classes that include TRX, Senior Strength & Balance, Senior Dance, Yoga, Meditation, Barre, Body Weight and more. Classes are considered suitable for people of all fitness levels. Personalized one-on-one attention is still being offered as well.
For more information, visit 360 Fitness & Barre at 33350 Market Place at Sea Colony, Bethany Beach or https://www.customfit360de.com/360-fitness-barre/.