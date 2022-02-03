The holidays are a time for celebration. It’s also a time to indulge in all of the delicious food and drink that we’ve been waiting all year long to enjoy!
However, as we (including yours truly) all know, the holidays can be hard on your waistline.
Luckily, a short slip won’t ruin everything for years ahead, so in this article, I will tell you exactly how you can get back in shape after the holidays, if they took their toll on your body.
Post-holiday rebound tips
(1) Calm down.
Holidays have the ability to relax the body and mind so much that we become overly indulged in consumable goods. Don’t let that translate into your day-to-day eating habits, though! Get back on track with your nutrition and focus on:
- Protein with every meal
- Whole grains and root crops
- Vegetables
- Fruits
- Healthy fats
- Eat just enough to feel properly satiated and avoid binging and overeating.
(2) Use that energy.
Once you’re back on track with a consistent and healthy eating patterns, you should also consider putting the nutrients from that food to work.
Get more active, incorporate resistance training, run/walk/jog some miles, stretch and mobilize.
Eating good food and spending time on exercise is an investment in your body composition, health, function (independence) and longevity.
(3) Increase protein and quality fat.
As we mentioned in a previous article, you have to feel satiated in order to avoid overeating and stay on track with your plan.
To be satiated, consider adding quality protein and fats from animal products, or, if you are plant-based, a combination of grains, legumes and other plant sources of protein.
These are the most satiating nutrients, so don’t miss out on them.
(4) Focus on the long term.
One of the most important factors is to remember that a little slip during the holidays won’t have a big impact on long-term progress if you don’t let it.
Swipe away the feeling of guilt from your mind, and focus on the important things for your shape and performance: training well, eating well and sleeping well.
(5) Stay disciplined and stay consistent.
Focusing on the long-term, bigger picture of your physical development, you may come to realize that motivation is usually short-lived.
Especially after the holidays are over, people start setting goals like “New Year’s resolutions.”
Those are generally accompanied by a spike of motivation that doesn’t really last long.
Instead of seeking motivation to do what you have to do, develop discipline and accept that fitness is about establishing a consistent set of body-nurturing habits.
The take-home message
The holidays are over, and it’s time to get back on track with your diet.
You can do this by making small changes, such as following a meal plan or starting an exercise program.
If you need some help coming up with these plans, at CustomFit360 we have resources that will guide you through the process of getting into shape after holiday binging. We also offer nutrition coaching services, as well as fitness training for those who want professional guidance from experts in the field. For more information about what we have to offer, contact us at CustomFit360de@gmail.com today.