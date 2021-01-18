A free Zoom-based webinar on Jan. 19 from noon to 1 p.m. will offer information on oral health coverage for Medicaid recipients — including coverage now offered to adult Medicaid recipients under long-awaited changes to the program.
The free webinar, “Oral Health Care at Any Age,” hosted by the Center for Disabilities Studies, will feature leadership from the Delaware Division of Medicaid & Medical Assistance.
“Delaware Medicaid’s new dental benefit is a step toward oral health equity,” organizers said. “After years of advocacy, Delaware Medicaid expanded its oral health coverage from minors to all beneficiaries, regardless of age. Join us to learn about the fledgling program that expands access to dental care for adults on Medicaid.”
Officials are expected to address:
- The kind of dental work that’s covered.
- How one can find dentists in Delaware who accept Medicaid.
- Whether there’s enough funding in the program for patients who need it.
Attendees can also pose their own questions.
Attendees can enroll at cds.udel.edu/dental or call Zachary Davis at (302) 831-8879. Any needed accommodations may be requested, and live captioning will be provided.