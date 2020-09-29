Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Veterans Administration officials said, it is imperative that veterans receive their annual flu vaccination in order to prevent the further spread of preventable viruses.
Veterans actively enrolled in VA health care with Wilmington VA Medical Center can receive the seasonal flu vaccine through Nov. 6 at the main medical center in Wilmington or at one of the Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) located in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware.
Veteran flu vaccinations will be conducted via Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic at the main medical center campus in Wilmington. The drive-thru clinic at the West Entrance will be easily accessible and clearly marked. There is no need to schedule an appointment for a drive-thru vaccination.
Community Based Outpatient Clinics, including the one in Georgetown, are offering vaccinations by appointment only through Nov. 6. Call 1-800-461-8262, Option 2, to schedule an appointment.
Flu vaccinations can also be obtained at any scheduled appointment eligible veterans have with their care team (e.g., every lab and clinic face-to-face encounter for primary care, nursing, specialty and behavioral health).
The Sussex County CBOC is located at 21748 Roth Avenue, Georgetown, and can be reached by calling 1-800-461-8262, ext. 2300.
Eligible veterans can also receive their seasonal flu shots at Community Care Network (CCN) retail pharmacies and urgent care locations. No appointment or VA referral is required. Veterans need to present a valid government-issued identification (e.g., Veterans Health ID Card, Department of Defense ID card, state-issued driver’s license or ID card, etc.).
Veterans can also use the VA Locator to find a VA facility, in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location near them.
If a Veteran has received their flu vaccination outside of the VA, he or she should notify his or her primary care provider (PCP) during an appointment, through MyHealtheVet or by completing and sending the pertinent information to Wilmington VA Medical Center via email or mail at VHAWIMVaccination.Report@va.gov or Wilmington VA Medical Center, ATTN: Flu Vaccine Letters, 00QIC, 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19805.
Additional information can be found on the Wilmington VA Medical Center website by visiting www.wilmington.va.gov/Flu-Clinic.asp.