How quickly our lives have changed during this coronavirus pandemic. At my house, we’re social distancing and we’re washing our hands constantly. Disinfectant wipes are always at the ready as we wipe down everything, including our counters, doorknobs and even the bottoms of our shoes.
When I am working with my patients at Tidewater, I know they feel better knowing we are taking extensive precautions to keep everyone safe there, too. We’re meeting these challenges head on and, yes, it’s difficult for all of us, but we know short-term pain can mean long-term gain, and we’re thinking about all of you.
These visits we have together here in the Coastal Point remain very special to me. It’s times like these that we lean in together to stay strong and stay healthy. That’s why I want to continue with what we started talking about the last time. In our last visit, we discussed staying fit and your immune system. I really want to take that one step further and laser-focus on exercise during this visit because now, more than ever, it really matters.
From our visits together, you know that I am always urging you to exercise. There’s a reason for that. It’s because exercise is at the center of good health in more ways than one. We’re going to look at some of the key ways it helps starting with helping us lose weight and maintain a healthy weight.
If you’re already struggling with a weight problem, you know it’s an issue and you know that exercise burns calories. It’s frustrating to try to tackle weight problems, but you can’t give in. Exercise helps you get control. Tackling weight issues, whether on the low end of the scale or obesity, is important because it is a disease that does a number on your body in many ways. And if your weight problems are tied to metabolic issues, you need to know that exercise helps deal with some metabolic problems, so it could help you turn your situation around.
Now, think about your heart. Exercise makes a huge difference in your heart health. It reduces your risk of heart disease, as it makes your heart stronger and improves your circulation. It lowers your blood pressure and the chance of a heart attack.
Exercise also helps you reduce your risk of Type 2 diabetes because it aids in lowering your blood-sugar levels. Here is another case where keeping active makes a difference if you already have a problem. Exercise makes your insulin work better, too.
Are you vaping or smoking? Exercise has been shown to make a difference in quitting. It helps with those cravings and the withdrawal problems that can often defeat the best intentions. Wouldn’t it be great if you could make something this beneficial come out of the time spent staying at home?
There’s another huge reason why exercise is so important for all of us. The reality is that as we age, our bone density changes, and we tend to lose some of our strength and muscle mass. You can put the brakes on bone-density loss, and maintain or build up your muscle mass and strength when you exercise. And, along with building your muscle mass and strength, add some exercises that involve a little focus on your balance, and this works together to help reduce your risk of falling.
There’s another important reason I am a big advocate for exercise. Exercise can help reduce your risk for some cancers. Breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer and even uterine cancer risks are reduced when you exercise.
Before you start exercising, you know what you need to do: Call your doctor. In these difficult times, it may take a bit longer to talk with your doctor, but be patient and pursue it. You should never start an exercise program without talking to your medical professional.
Don’t hesitate to get advice. There are plenty of exercises you can do at home; you just want to make sure you do it safely and put together a program that’s right for you and your personal needs. You can always reach out to a physical therapist for advice.
There’s one more really important benefit that we need to talk about. Staying in good shape means taking care of your mental shape, too. Staying at home is the right thing to do to stop the spread of this deadly virus, but no one is saying it’s easy. For many people, stay-at-home means being alone. It takes its toll, but exercise helps.
It’s been shown that people who exercise tend to have a stronger sense of well-being. When you exercise, you have more energy during the course of your day, and you will get a better night’s sleep. Many health professionals call exercise powerful medicine for its mental health benefits, as well as its physical benefits. Exercise has a direct impact on depression, anxiety and stress. It’s a real mood-booster.
Now, let me be clear here. I’m not expecting you to become an exercise fanatic. The reality is you don’t have to be to get some big benefits. There is plenty of research that shows even some regular moderate or modest exercise program is going to make a difference. Be consistent and stick with it, and you will feel the difference. And, just so you know, not only will it improve your mood and help you feel more relaxed, but it also helps with memory, as it makes your brain sharper, too.
A few thoughts I want to leave you with: Believe me, I get it. Being apart from family and friends can make days seem very long and very lonely. If you are experiencing stress and anxiety, or if you’re just plain having a tough time with feelings of sadness and loneliness, don’t let it take control. If it’s really getting to you, reach out for help.
There’s nothing to be embarrassed about. We all have times when we need help and during these really difficult times, it can be even harder to cope with some feelings. There’s no shame in getting support. It would be a shame to suffer because you didn’t reach out.
This might sound funny to you, but remember what Mr. Rogers used to tell youngsters? He would say, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” It’s a wonderful thing about Delmarva. There are so many good people and they do want to help.
And one last thought: Be one of the helpers. If you know someone who is alone, a phone call is a great way to brighten a day, and it will probably make your day brighter, too. We are in this together and together we will get through this.