This summer seemed to fly by, didn’t it? I really notice the change is here with the chill, crisp air that greets me early in the morning when I’m heading for Tidewater. We are so lucky to have beautiful fall weather here on Delmarva. And coming along with enjoying the weather is a need for a reality-check: It’s an important time of year to exercise, and there are serious health reasons for making a commitment to get moving.
There are lots of reasons why you need to exercise in autumn. But before we go further, there’s some information that you need to think about. Recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) show that less than a quarter of Americans are meeting the minimum amount of exercise to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Data collected in 2020 by the National Center for Health Statistics was published in an August 2022 data brief. It revealed that only 24.2 percent of adults 18 or older have met the Physical Activity Guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening exercise.
Breaking down the data reveals some disturbing facts: Three-quarters of Americans have failed to meet the recommendation. A small percentage, 22.7 percent, are meeting aerobic guidelines, and only 6.8 percent are meeting muscle-strengthening. That means that 46.3 percent of the population met none at all. That is serious. Nearly half have met none. When you think about these statistics, keep this in mind. It’s like looking in a mirror. The facts are the facts, and those should be a wakeup call.
From our conversations here in the Coastal Point, you know how I feel about your staying active. It’s all about the science and the medical facts that leave no question as to why it’s critical. So, let’s get down to the brass tacks here.
One of the big benefits of exercise is for your immune system. We all know that fall routinely is the season for colds and coughs. Flu is a classic example of what we know is coming this time of year. Exercising just a little over 20 minutes a day goes a long way toward helping to fight the flu and all kinds of germs. The reason is simple: It boosts your immune system, and it improves your intake and circulation of oxygen, which we all know is critical to the health of our bodies.
Exercise also plays a vital role in building strong muscles and bones. Doing muscle-strengthening activities can help build or maintain muscle mass and strength. As our age increases, there’s no getting around the fact that we tend to lose muscle mass, which can slow down our metabolism and increase the risk of injuries. Staying active helps reduce this muscle loss. Regular exercise can also slow the loss of bone density that comes with age. Avoiding osteoporosis is a big deal, and so is the ability to reduce the risk of falling and related injuries, which is yet another benefit.
Exercise is also important in cutting the threat of heart disease and high blood pressure. Your heart is a muscle, so it makes sense that regular exercise will strengthen your heart. Because it also increases your good cholesterol (HDLs) and lowers your bad cholesterol (LDLs), your heart will benefit from better function and your blood flow will be improved.
Another bonus for your health is weight management. Summer picnics, barbecues, festivals and fairs are just a few of the ways we tend to alter our eating habits and intake in the summer. But, typically, people tend to be more active during the summer months, too, which helps to counterbalance all those things we’re munching on.
When fall comes, we tend to eat more comfort foods, and that’s a recipe for trouble when you combine that with the tendency to be less active. Exercise burns more of those calories and encourages greater fluid intake. Keep in mind that regular exercise helps to enhance your metabolic rate, which makes an important difference for you in weight management.
There are some other big implications, too. Those of us of a certain age can often be worried about strokes. We know they can have a dramatic impact on every facet of life. Think about this: Several studies show that regular exercise not only reduces the risk of having a stroke, but if you do have a stroke, the risk of death is reduced. That’s a pretty significant benefit.
Here’s one more reason to make exercise a part of your routine: Regular exercise helps your brain, because it encourages the release of endorphins and dopamine. These chemicals are responsible for lessening depression and avoiding those seasonal blues by improving your mood and serving as a stress and anxiety reliever. It also improves blood flow to the brain, and that feeds the development of new brain cells and blood vessels.
Researchers have also found that exercise impacts your brain in a few other important ways: It helps to better memory, better focus and even serve to support more rapid learning. And if that isn’t enough, researchers have found that exercise improves the odds of preventing Alzheimer’s development.
The bottom line is that I’m not talking about extremes here. It doesn’t take a whole lot of exercise to get some huge benefits. You could live longer, be healthier and happier.
Stop here for a minute. Don’t gloss over the part about living longer. Again, I am going to point to the data and tell you that some studies have shown lifespans extending by as much as five years. It makes good sense when you consider the other significant health gains that have been proven to result from regular exercise. You can’t argue with the returns for a pretty small investment. We’re talking about 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week. And no, I am not ignoring the fact that many folks have mobility and health challenges. There are still ways for a whole lot of folks to get some exercise and, with it, benefits.
I’m sure that by now you can easily see that there is a long list of benefits from exercise. We haven’t even touched on relieving back pain or lessening the risk of osteoporosis. The bottom line here is simple: Regardless of your age, exercise will deliver important health benefits.
Ready to get moving? Start with the basics to get yourself on the right path. Make an appointment with your doctor to talk about what makes sense for you. Help your doctor get the full picture of your health profile by remembering to bring a list of all your medications and any supplements you might be taking, including vitamins.
Have you seen any changes in your health recently? Share that with your doctor, too. Talk through any health conditions you have and whether those might be a factor in how you approach exercising. Ask your doctor for any exercise-program recommendations. If you have physical limitations or health issues, your doctor may recommend a program supervised by a physical therapist. Some physical therapists offer programs like the ones we have at Tidewater that provide supervised exercise programs that involve an exercise program based on your particular needs in a group setting. It’s a great way to expand your social life and get healthy.
You know that this is the one topic where I get preachy. I have no trouble owning it. We’re talking about your health and your quality-of-life, folks, and that matters. Getting the most out of every day means doing what you can to stay as fit as you can be in your circumstances. I keep visiting with you about exercise because I want to help you. Give it a try. I know you can do it. Make an investment in yourself. You’re worth it!