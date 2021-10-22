Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) have formally issued an emergency regulation requiring educators, school staff, volunteers and contractors working in Delaware schools to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing beginning Nov. 1. The requirement, which was announced last month, applies to public and private K-12 schools.
Shelley Meadowcroft, director of PR and Communications for the Delaware State Education Association (DSEA) representing the local teacher’s union, said that the issue today is finding substitutes when there is a quarantine situation.
“It’s a quarantine issue in terms of staffing right now,” she said. “We need more staffing and substitutes available when a class needs new instructors.”
“We are just trying to keep our kids safe and in school,” said Meadowcroft. “DSEA believes the Governor’s mask mandate helps. We also have an extensive contact tracing program in-place.”
“There’s no better way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” said Carney. “Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning. These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness.”
Meadowcroft said the DSEA supports the Governor because the state is offering teachers and educators a “choice” of either vaccination or ongoing weekly Covid-19 testing. “We want to mitigate the risk to teachers and children,” she said. “We want to be sure that educators are not exposed to asymptomatic students or other faculty.”
Meadowcroft said DSEA members are encouraged by the new children’s vaccines coming on-stream very soon this fall. But again, she said it is very important that “families choose” the best option in terms of vaccinations and prevention measures.
DSEA response to vaccine mandates
“The Delaware State Education Association’s goal is to keep our educators and students in school, while protecting their health and keeping them safe during these uncertain times. To that end, we support the Governor’s decision for all school employees to get vaccinated or submit to testing. All scientific evidence shows us that this vaccine is effective and prevents the risk of transmission while lessening the symptoms if the disease is transmitted,” reads the DSEA statement.
“So, we urge our members to get vaccinated. We recognize that some educators still have concerns with the vaccine. For these members, the requirement of weekly testing is a reasonable alternative that will help provide a safe learning environment for all,” concluded the DSEA.