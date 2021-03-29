Driven to find additional ways to reduce staff stress levels, nursing team members at Bayhealth have introduced virtual reality experiences to the organization. The team members are testing the effectiveness of the virtual-reality technology on staff who care for patients on designated COVID units.
“There are many studies out there that show that virtual reality works in helping reduce patient stress levels. There’s just not much out there regarding reducing staff stress levels, especially healthcare staff,” said Cardiac Clinical Nurse Specialist Ludy Santiago-Rotchford, MSN, APRN, ACNS-BC, PCCN. She teamed up with Clinical Informatics Nurse Will Harvey, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, to collaborate on a study.
Over a four-week period, the research team alternated between Bayhealth’s Kent and Sussex campuses, offering virtual reality experiences on day and night shifts, and weekends as well.
Participants wore a virtual reality headset to simulate a 5- to 10-minute guided meditation. They rated their stress level before and after the experience. Vital signs were also measured before and after.
“Studies have shown that it can reduce stress levels, which results in lowered blood pressure, heart and respiratory rates, while increasing your temperature,” said Santiago-Rotchford. “The reason it does that is because when you’re more relaxed, you have vasodilation, and with that your temperature can go up.”
Both Harvey and Santiago-Rotchford said that, so far, everyone who has participated in the study has enjoyed it and given positive feedback.
“One way for innovative initiatives like this to occur is through the generosity of donations granted to the Bayhealth Foundation,” representatives noted.
