For those trying to lose weight to improve health and longevity, choosing to go on a diet seems like the obvious solution. For decades, various styles of diets and food restriction plans have been relied upon as the uber tool for shedding unwanted pounds of bodyfat and harnessing better health.
It seems as though this is still the common-sense strategy, as evidenced by the $72.7 billion diet industry in the U.S. alone. This means that an abundant percentage of our population who are seeking weight-loss solutions are spending their hard-earned money on the promise of a better body and improved health by means of the rules and requirements of a particular diet.
Just glance at the magazines at the checkout counter in the grocery store and notice the alluring slogans for several of the current popular diets that are in our faces. To say that this can be confusing is an understatement.
Basically, people are sold on believing that someone else’s plans are better than their own intuition, and that they basically cannot trust their own body wisdom and cues for how to eat to nourish themselves properly to achieve a healthy, natural body weight. It is easy to trade in our self-trust with food and eating habits for a quick-fix plan that can be purchased with a credit card. Tell us what to do, and we will be granted our wish for weight loss. If it were only that simple!
Popular diet plans contradict each other, and their rules and requirements vary and can be in the form of pills, supplements, shakes, bars, books, trackers, tools, specially packaged processed foods and more. Other dieting restrictions can exclude certain food groups or macronutrients for specific reasons that are marketed as being suitable for all. This is not the case, as we are all bio-individually unique, with no one-size-fits-all solution to our dietary needs.
So, do diets really work for weight loss? The answer can be seen as yes and no. Yes — if most diet or similar restriction plans are followed precisely, most people can experience weight-loss success in the short term. How many of us have dieted to fit into an outfit for a special occasion, then lost interest or momentum afterwards and slid backwards?
The reality is diets essentially do not work because the diet restriction plans are typically not sustainable for lasting results. Oftentimes, rigid diet tactics can produce extreme feelings of deprivation and result in a rebellious binge on non-diet approved foods. This can leave someone feeling defeated, shameful, confused, and even heavier than they were before they chose the diet.
What is a better solution to achieve lasting weight loss? Choose to consume a balance of whole, unprocessed foods that appeal to your tastebuds, satisfy your appetite and make you feel good inside and out — foods like bright, vibrant vegetables and fruits, lean protein sources like meats, fish, eggs and dairy. Choose healthy fats found in nuts, avocado or olive oil. Choose low-sugar/low-salt condiments. Drink water to stay hydrated and limit alcohol consumption. And, yes, keep those treats — but how about for special occasions and not every night, or even every weekend? In this way, we are not depriving ourselves of our favorite foods. Rather, we are choosing foods in a responsible manner that is all-inclusive and on our terms.
When consuming whole, unprocessed foods, our appetite can be trusted as a guide. It is not often that we hear of people overeating apples or broccoli. Foods that are grown in nature and unprocessed are naturally satisfying and without chemical alterations that can overstimulate the palate and become addictive (such as cookies and chips). Eat slowly, savor your food and connect with your inner appetite wisdom regarding satiation. See how your food choices make you feel inside and later, during digestion and assimilation. How is your energy and sleep improving?
It is always wise to consult a doctor if food allergies or digestive challenges are suspected. In this way, suggestions for certain dietary restrictions can be seen as supporting, not depriving.
So, forget those commercial diets and all the rules and regulations. Instead, let’s spend our hard-earned money on high-quality, tasty, whole foods that we enjoy as our newly trusted friends that love us back on a consistent basis. Stay present and aware while eating and enjoying the experience. When we choose self-care with nutrition on our own intuitive terms, we begin to build self-trust with food. In this case, we will never need to go on a restrictive diet, because we learn what works for us as amazing individuals!
A side note here: It is interesting how those stubborn, unwanted pounds of excess body fat can begin melting away when we do not diet. The key is quality, consistency, patience and trusting your inner wisdom as to what foods are truly right for you.