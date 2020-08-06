Delaware Center for Justice recently announced a group therapy program, Healing Spaces, for black social justice advocates, organizers, activists and community members. This weekly group therapy program aims to provide participants with a language to understand race-related trauma and promote and increase mental health awareness and skills. The program will run from mid-August 2020 to the end of September 2020 and is free of cost to its participants.
“On top of the on-going global pandemic, conversations in the media and communities have centered on racism following the murders of Black men and women by police officers. This may have retraumatized those who have fallen victim to brutality, injustice or racism in their communities,” said Dave Bever, executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice. “Even those who have not experienced overt racism can still experience vicarious traumatization from constant viewing of racism on the news or social media. Healing Spaces will provide support for and education about historical, racial and vicarious trauma.”
“This therapy group will fill the need for therapy that involves conversations about race, which are uncomfortable and often avoided by mental health clinicians to the detriment of their black clients,” said Javonne Rich, mental health counselor of the Delaware Center for Justice. “This is a need, especially for advocates, organizers, and activists, who cannot leave the topic of racism at the place where they conduct their business or advocacy because it is personal for them.”
Due to the pandemic, this will be a virtual program. For more information about the program or to register, please call or email Javonne Rich at (302) 298-5635 or jrich@dcjustice.org. This program was made possible due to the generous grant from Trauma Matters Delaware.