In the new year, many people have plans to take control of their health. Those who are looking to create a healthier lifestyle this year can start in the kitchen. While learning how to create healthy meals that taste delicious and work for busy schedules might sound challenging, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s Yes2Health program has a free class to help.
Yes2Health In the Kitchen is a no-cost, interactive online cooking class presented by the Yes2Health program. During each class, participants learn a new culinary skill while preparing a healthy recipe. Recipes and a shopping list are provided upon registration.
The instructor, chef Dee Iraca, is the founder of Eat Well Chef, a registered dietitian nutritionist, and a professional chef in North Carolina. She obtained a culinary nutrition degree from Johnson & Wales University and completed a dietetic internship at Meredith College.
The class has covered topics including Taco Tuesday in 30 minutes, Perfect Chicken Breast 2 Ways, Quick and Healthy Breakfast, and Poaching Fish.
“This class is for everyone! If you think you’re a failure in the kitchen, don’t worry. The relaxed environment of the class makes it fun for everyone to learn new culinary tips and tricks, no matter their skill level.”
Upcoming classes include:
• Friday, Jan. 13, noon to 1:15 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 26, 6 to 7:15 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 7, noon to 1:15 p.m.
• Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6 to 7:15 p.m.
• Thursday, March 9, noon to 1:15 p.m.
To register or learn more, contact Amanda Perdue at aperdue@debreastcancer.org.
Yes2Health also offers a 12-week program featuring weekly virtual meet-ups. The weekly educational programs include fitness, health and wellness education to help people live an active and healthy lifestyle. Learn more online at debreastcancer.org/programs/yes2health/.
The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (DBCC) is a 501(c)(3) organization offering statewide programs and services, designed to empower the community by raising awareness of breast health issues through survivorship support services, outreach and education, in order to facilitate the early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Its vision is to create a community where every person diagnosed with breast cancer is a survivor, and fear and doubt are replaced with knowledge and hope. The DBCC also supports the National Breast Cancer Coalition’s advocacy efforts to end breast cancer.
For more information about the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, visit the website at www.debreastcancer.org.