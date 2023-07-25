The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (DBCC) is hosting a free, no-cost breast examination clinic to encourage the community to prioritize breast health and breast cancer screenings. Early detection saves lives and is the most effective way to find breast cancer early, representatives said.
The Love Your Breasts Event is free and open to the public. On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2p.m., DBCC is teaming up with the First State Community Action Agency to host this event as a part of their Community Awareness Day in Georgetown.
Anyone is invited to join to get screened for breast cancer at the event, by a licensed medical professional, in private, for free as time allows between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Look out for the AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware van. AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware will have a mobile wellness unit on site for use of their private patient exam rooms to make it quick and easy!
Register today to reserve a spot, or stop by for a quick 25-minute screening. It could save your life or the life of a loved one!
No doctor? No insurance? No problem! The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition can share and connect patients to resources and provide interpretation services.
For questions, or to sign up to attend this event, participants should email Mary Jo Vazquez to register at mvazquez@debreastcancer.org, call (302) 672-6435, or get a walk-in appointment.
The event will take place at the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, located at 203 North Bedford Street, Georgetown, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
This event has free bilingual assistance in both Spanish and Haitian Creole.
“We have identified a great number of ladies that are within the age to begin having their routine mammograms who lack medical insurance and the financial resources to make it happen.
That’s why we’ve created the “Love Your Breasts” event. It is a day when DBCC coordinates with a doctor or nurse practitioner from the local area, to offer free of charge physical breast examinations for the community. Ladies who are over 40 years old can get a free breast examination and a script from the doctor so they can have their mammograms scheduled. Ladies under 40 who might be having symptoms, discomfort or breast concerns that do not go away, are also eligible to attend and get a free examination.”
- Rosalia Ramos, Certified Healthcare Interpreter, DBCC Outreach Specialist and Bilingual Patient Navigator.
About Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition
The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (DBCC) is a 501(c)(3) organization offering statewide programs and services. The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, Inc. empowers our community by raising awareness of breast health issues through survivorship support services, outreach and education, in order to facilitate the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.
Its vision is to create a community where every person diagnosed with breast cancer is a survivor, and fear and doubt are replaced with knowledge and hope. The DBCC also supports the National Breast Cancer Coalition’s advocacy efforts to end breast cancer.
Headquartered in Wilmington with offices in Kent and Sussex Counties, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s programs reach diverse communities to deliver messages that address their unique concerns about breast cancer and early detection. Recognizing the barriers of language, culture, and economics, DBCC trains community advocates through their Peer Mentor Program, as well as works to help educate and encourage women and men to take responsibility for their health through breast health presentations and community health fairs. In addition, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition helps those with low incomes and those with little or no insurance receive free or reduced-cost care.
For more information about the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, visit the website at www.debreastcancer.org