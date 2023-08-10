Automated external defibrillator (AED) machines donated by the Dave Ashby family, have already saved three lives at the Starboard entertainment complex in Dewey, just this year, according to Laura Ashby, who is the late local resident’s mom.
The Third Annual Dave’s Dewey Dash 5K run and walk will be held in Dewey Beach on Sept. 30, starting at the Rusty Rudder restaurant at 113 Dickinson Avenue.
Dave Ashby was a Dewey Beach homeowner and resident who lived on Bellevue Street and passed away suddenly of an undiagnosed cardiac arrhythmia just before his 29th birthday, in October of 2019.
“His compassion for others and his desire to live life to the fullest made a lasting impression on everyone he met,” according to his namesake foundation.
The Dave’s Dewey Dash is now teaming up with non-profit Simon’s Heart on the AED machine purchases so that all donations are tax-deductible, including sponsorships. New defibrillators cost between $1,200 and $3,000 per unit, according to AED.com.
“His family and friends would like to create a means to spread awareness about the risks of irregular heartbeat, support the Delaware beach community by donating defibrillator machines and associated training, and offer hands-only CPR education to community organizations and small businesses,” stated representatives of the foundations.
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James of the NBA, was treated with an AED immediately after suffering sudden cardiac arrest at a basketball training facility sponsored by his college commitment team, the University of Southern California. He collapsed and had an electrical malfunction in his heart on Monday, July 24. Today, he appears to have recovered.
According to the American Heart Association, approximately 95 percent of sudden cardiac arrest victims do not survive before reaching the hospital. However, in Bronny James’s case, prompt intervention significantly improved his chances of survival.
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills also suffered a heart attack on the football field and sudden cardiac arrest in April from a hit to the chest, known as commotio cordis. He has been cleared to play in the NFL this season.
Dave’s Dewey Dash (and Simon’s Heart) is placing AEDs in key coastal communities. So far, the Dewey Beach Police have five AEDs, as well as those at the Starboard, making for nine total in Dewey and Lewes for emergency life support. DBPD representatives said they believe they can handle as many as 35,000 people, including summer visitors, in a year with the AEDs now on-hand.
Ashby’s family and foundation continue to advocate for the devices.
“Actually, I am in the process of reaching out to Lebron James!” Laura Ashby told the Coastal Point. “I figured it wouldn’t hurt to share my story about Dave Ashby and his trip to Oakland for the championship game when the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors back in 2016,” she said of her son’s fan trip to California to watch LeBron James play.
“I grew up in Cleveland, and my boys are big fans of the sports teams. Dave was so sure they’d win, he bought his airline tickets three weeks ahead of time for the Oakland game and then would join the Cleveland fans for the parade,” recalled Laura Ashby. “He even brought his ‘Believeland’ sign with him while at the stadium in Oakland.”
“I sure do love that boy!” she said of her son.
“Bronny’s sudden cardiac arrest is another example,” like that of Damar Hamlin, she said, “that highlights the risks of undiagnosed irregular heartbeat and the value of having AED machines easily accessible to the public and especially youth athletics.”
“Thank God he’s OK,” she said of Bronny James. “As I’ve said many times, it’s one thing to know you or a loved one has an irregular heartbeat, but it’s very important to understand there is a direct link to sudden cardiac death. We didn’t know that” in the past, she emphasized.
“I’m hopeful that Lebron and Bronny both become advocates for the cause and raise awareness. I haven’t asked him for money but just want to request a 10-second video or voice-message public service announcement that could be played at my Dave’s Dewey Dash event and used for advertising. They have such a reach” to support the charity “given his notoriety.”
For additional information, go to https://raceroster.com/events/2023/73727/3rd-annual-daves-dewey-dash-5k-runwalk. For more information on Simon’s Heart, including the story of Simon Sudman, see https://simonsheart.org/.