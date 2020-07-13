Beebe Healthcare will open a second comprehensive cancer center Tuesday, July 14, in an effort to create better access in southeastern Sussex County to the care that’s been found at the Robert & Eolyne Tunnell Cancer Center for many years.
The South Coastal Cancer Center blends the latest technological advances in cancer treatment with the experienced care team of Beebe’s oncologists, nurses and technicians that focus on treating the whole person in a facility that was built with the patient in mind.
Patient feedback was implemented into the design — natural light and cozy layouts to soften the room, and locally made and photographed artwork hang throughout the many consultation and exam rooms, treatment areas and lobby.
“This health campus and the South Coastal Cancer Center demonstrate Beebe Healthcare’s commitment to serving the entire county. We recognize that patient centered care cannot be delivered at a single location, and we need to bring advanced, quality care to the community,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Beebe is bringing the ‘Next Generation of Care’ to Sussex County, and this brand-new facility brings much needed services to our neighbors’ front door.”
The South Coastal Cancer Center will offer medical oncology, radiation oncology and hematology, and is located near Millville at 32750 Roxana Road, Frankford.
Patients in need of radiation treatment will have access to the high-tech equipment in the CT Sim room and linear accelerator for their treatments. The linear accelerator can rotate 360 degrees and also features advanced imaging that can capture any movement in the treatment area as patients move, making a precise treatment that could reduce the amount of radiation needed.
The infusion center features a fireplace and 12 treatment areas that offer private, semi-private or public seating that gives the patient the choice to decide where they want their treatment that day. As patients receive their infusions, a healing garden greets the patients’ view to the natural landscape and spacious windows to allow natural light to fill the room.
“Beebe Healthcare Oncology Services now offers two locations in Sussex County with the latest state-of-the-art equipment and access to clinical trials, making cancer care even more accessible and close to home,” said Barry Hamp, executive director of Oncology Services. “Our team is dedicated to delivering the best possible patient experience at every opportunity. Knowing that life with cancer can be difficult, we wanted this facility to feel warm and comfortable, easing some of the burden.”
The opening of the cancer center completes the grand opening of the South Coastal Health Campus, which features a freestanding emergency department that opened on May 5 with many of the same patient-focused features in mind.
“The Health Campus and all of its feature would not be possible without the generous philanthropic contributions of the community, which raised more than $45 million during the ‘I Believe in Beebe Campaign,’” representatives noted.
A virtual ribbon-cutting was held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a virtual tour and ribbon cutting video of the cancer center, see the Beebe Healthcare Facebook page or visit beebehealthcare.org.