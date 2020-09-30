TidalHealth will host its Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Friday, Oct. 9, at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Md., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is the 26th year for the event, which is offering free flu shots. Additional drive-through flu-shot clinics are slated for the area during October. The Millsboro event will take place Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at the TidalHealth Millsboro Campus, Route 113, near the Lowe's entrance.