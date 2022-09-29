Heading back to school can be an exciting time for students and parents, but it can also produce stress and anxiety. New schedules can be overwhelming, and fear of the unknown can cause a lot of worry. Here are some tips to help ease some of the fear and worry as you help your children navigate the new school year:
(1) Encourage your child to share concerns that they have and take them seriously.
Children sometimes really worry about things that adults might think should not be a big deal. It is important that we take their concerns seriously, show empathy, and help them find ways to cope with the problem.
An example given by one elementary teacher involves lunch. Some students get very anxious about the school lunch being something they don’t like. Be sure to have a copy of the monthly lunch menu and plan to pack lunch on certain days if this is one of your child’s worries.
(2) Say no to other things the first few weeks of school. All the information coming to you and your child can be overstimulating and exhausting. Keeping your focus on school is enough. Stick to appropriate bedtimes for your child’s age. Even things that are normally fun for your child can be too much during the first few weeks. End busy weeks by celebrating at home on the couch. Popcorn, blankets and a movie are all you need.
(3) Open communication with your child’s teacher. Your child should hear you having positive conversations with his or her teacher. You and the teacher are partners in your child’s education and development. If you have concerns, talk to the teacher. They want what is best for your child, too, and they likely have experience with any issues that occur.
(4) Know when to ask for more support. Though worry and anxiety are completely normal at the start of school, if your child is continuing to struggle longer than a few weeks, it may be time to speak with a professional counselor for more support.