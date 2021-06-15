Harry Anagnostakos, DO, is a gastroenterologist with Beebe Gastroenterology Associates in Lewes. He earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Anagnostakos has 30 years of experience in private practice and has performed more than 20,000 endoscopic procedures. For more information about Beebe Healthcare, go to www.beebehealthcare.org.