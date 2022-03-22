Beebe Healthcare’s Center for Weight Loss Surgery opened its new suite on the Georgetown Health Campus on Friday, March 11.
The bariatric team is led by board-certified surgeons Drs. Tarek Waked, MD, FACS, FASMBS, and Christopher Manieri, DO, along with registered dietitian Kimberly Hyatt, MPH, RD, LDN.
They see patients at the center, which is located at 21635 Biden Avenue, Suite 205, Georgetown. Soon, surgeries will be performed at the state-of-the-art Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus, when it opens in May 2022.
“We are so excited for our patients and team members to utilize this wonderful space at the Georgetown Health Campus now and Specialty Surgical Hospital this May,” said Waked. “We offer the full spectrum of bariatric care at Beebe, and patient comfort and experience is at the foremost in our minds.”
To make an appointment, call (302) 260-7360. The health campus also offers walk-in care, primary care, lab, imaging, women’s health and physical rehabilitation.
The care team treats patients with a focus on obesity as the complex disease it is — not a cosmetic concern, Beebe representatives noted. “It is a medical problem that increases the risk of other diseases and health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain cancers.”
There are many reasons why some people have difficulty avoiding obesity, they noted. Usually, obesity results from a combination of inherited factors, hormonal imbalances, combined with the environment and personal diet and exercise choices.
Obesity is diagnosed by a healthcare provider and is classified as having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater. Nearly 40 percent of Americans are obese.
“The Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery is where patients find a partner in their weight loss journey. Many patients have tried to treat this on their own with diet and exercise. In some cases, patients have not had success losing the amount of weight they need to with diet and exercise alone, and that is where Beebe’s team comes in.” The Center is designated as a Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery Accreditation & Quality Improvement Program (MBSQIP). The accreditation recognizes bariatric surgery centers that set national standards for care with quality and safety measures in place to optimize patient outcomes.
“Education and support are vital parts in the decision to undergo bariatric surgery,” Manieri said. “The whole team here plays a role, and we spend time going over all the important healthcare decisions. I am looking forward to meeting more patients in our wonderful new spaces and helping them along their journey to a healthy life.”
Patients can talk to their primary-care provider about weight-loss surgery to see if they are a candidate to be referred to Beebe’s Center for Weight Loss Surgery. Those who are interested in joining the practice for their life-changing surgery can set up a virtual consultation or get more information by requesting a consultation. Beebe also offers webinars and seminars for prospective patients.
For more information, visit the website at beebehealthcare.org/services/surgery/bariatric-surgery.