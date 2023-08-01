Dr. John Tyson, MD, FACS, is employed by Beebe Medical Group and sees patients at Beebe General Surgery, located in Lewes. He performs a broad range of general surgical procedures, including laparoscopic colectomies for patients who have been diagnosed with colon cancer. Tyson earned his medical degree at the Penn State College of Medicine and completed an internship and residency training, both concentrating on general surgery, at the Naval Hospital in San Diego. He served in the Navy for 14 years before working at Florida State University College of Medicine as both clerkship director and an associate professor. Prior to joining Beebe, Tyson served as an acute care/trauma surgeon at Bridgeport Hospital in Connecticut, where he was involved in surgical residency training. He was also part of the residency teaching staff at Yale University.