William “Bill” Dailey has always had a place at the beach. In 2005, Bill retired from a successful career with the U.S. Postal Service. In 2013, he purchased a new home and moved to Dagsboro full-time. A regular weightlifter at the gym and an active volunteer in his community, Bill was “fit as a fiddle” and ready to enjoy his retirement to the fullest when he was diagnosed with cancer.
Although frightened and traumatized, Bill said his care at Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell and South Coastal cancer centers has been both uplifting and inspirational. That’s why he wanted to share his story and Celebrate Excellent Care.
“I am a Vietnam veteran, and I was exposed to Agent Orange in combat, so I have always had the fear that this could happen one day,” Bill shared. “I did some research before choosing the hospital that I wanted to go to, and I’m glad that I did. Right from the beginning, I knew something was very good here. It’s so uplifting to receive your care from people who genuinely care about you.”
“I remember my first day at the Tunnell Cancer Center. I was greeted by a young lady, and I told her that I was not a good patient and that I had a lot of anxiety. Do you know what she did? She gave me her name and her phone number, and told me to call her if I ever had a question or felt anxious about my care. That’s how she started the process — by offering me her support.”
“Next, I met my radiation oncology team. The team is a large group, but I always worked with the same couple of people every day I came in for a treatment. My first appointments were in the afternoon. I let someone know that I am really an early-morning person. Soon thereafter, my appointments started moving to the early morning — because they truly cared about me.”
“From the time I walked in until the time I left, everyone was always boosting my spirits and morale. The ladies who would meet me at the front door, Nicole Strike and Candi Corsiglia — their friendly, cheerful greetings would always bring a smile to my face. Chuck Merrifield would ask me how I was doing and if there were people who were able to help me during the pandemic.
“Crystal Godzieba wanted to know how my day was going, how the radiation was affecting my body, and if someone was able to go to the store for me. Oscar Puerto Amador and I would talk about exercising and keeping in good shape; we shared our passion for going to the gym. I learned that Sherry Ricci and Jackie McCabe are my neighbors; we live in the same town and shop in the same stores.”
“Everything worked so well at the Tunnell Cancer Center. Then I went to Beebe’s new South Coastal Cancer Center — I was their fourth patient on the day they opened, and everything was the same!”
“Very soon I began to believe — I’m going to beat this. I’m strong and I’m getting stronger because of all of the people I am working with. Thank you, Chuck, Crystal, Oscar, Sherry, Jackie, Melanie, Denise, Candi and Nicole — you are the best of the best! Thank you, Tunnell Cancer Center and South Coastal Cancer Center. Thank you, Beebe Healthcare, for providing me with great care, close to home!”
As a community-based, not-for-profit healthcare system, Beebe Healthcare depends on the generous support of the community it serves. To make a gift to celebrate the excellent care you or a loved one has received, visit Beebe Medical Foundation at www.beebemedicalfoundation.org or call (302) 644-2900. Want to share your story? Contact Amanda Neal at aneal@beebehealthcare.org.