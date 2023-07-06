Dementia. It’s a frightening diagnosis. The emotional impact on the person diagnosed, their loved ones and friends can be overwhelming. But as I often tell you, knowledge is power, and that’s why you and I are going to take a look together — so that you will feel empowered, with an understanding of what could help should you or someone you care about face a dementia diagnosis.
Dementia is a term that is often applied to a number of issues that fall under the heading of cognitive impairment. Alzheimer’s and Lewy Body are among the types of issues that fall under the broad term of dementia.
Alzheimer’s is considered the most well-known type of dementia, so we’re going to focus on this most prominent disease. It is known as a progressive disease because it increasingly destroys memory and has a devastating impact on other mental functions.
People who are living with Alzheimer’s disease typically have serious challenges performing even the simplest tasks. The impact also affects a person’s behavior, as well as their emotions and their relationships. Among the many typical issues Alzheimer’s patients increasingly experience is difficulty with visual abilities and communicating. There are challenges with problemsolving or even basic reasoning, problems with coordination, balance and basic movement functions, as well as issues ranging from personality changes, depression and anxiety to agitation and paranoia.
Of equal concern is that as the disease progresses, the physical problems progress, too, becoming more severe.
You can get some perspective from the statistics, and the statistics are sobering. In 2023, the data shows Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the U.S. $345 billion. By 2050, these costs are expected to rise to as much as close to $1 trillion. This year, data estimates show that 6.7 million Americans who are 65 or older are now living with what is seen as the most commonly known forms of dementia, Alzheimer’s.
After being diagnosed, a very common reaction is the most basic question: What now?
It may surprise you to learn that one of the things you want to keep in mind is that physical therapy can have a positive impact in helping people live their best lives given the circumstances.
Now, I have mentioned during our earlier visits here in the Coastal Point that physical therapists are movement specialists. Remember that? Hold onto that thought, because we’re going to take a deep dive into that shortly.
While I wish it could, physical therapy can’t cure dementia. That’s the bad news. The good news is that here have been a number of studies that show that physical therapy has a positive impact on physical and mental health. It can help slow the onset of some symptoms, and it can improve quality of life. And keep in mind, physical therapists typically will collaborate with your doctor to have a continuum of care focused on improving outcomes.
If you have been having issues involving confusion, memory decline, balance difficulties or some of other symptoms we looked at above, it’s time to see a doctor. Before you go to your appointment, write down the key facts, including when you first started noting changes. Write down the specifics about what you are experiencing, along with any medications and supplements including vitamins.
Expect that your doctor will perform a thorough examination and may order some tests to reach a diagnosis. Once you have been evaluated and diagnosed, it’s time to discuss next steps. This is the time when you cover your questions and what you can do to have the best quality of life. Be your strongest advocate. Speak with your doctor about how physical therapy could help you.
When you see your physical therapist, you will be evaluated and your doctor records will also inform your physical therapist about your diagnosis. Have a dialogue with your physical therapist. Talk about your concerns and your fears. I’ve shared with you how important I feel this is in having a real partnership. With all the information in hand, your physical therapist will create a plan that may include a variety of hands-on treatments combined with an exercise program that is designed to help you get the best possible outcome.
Now, back to the importance of physical therapists as movement specialists.
Some of the ways physical therapists can help is by addressing some of the challenging symptoms to keep you moving. To help tackle the risk of falling, physical therapy can help with exercises aimed at improving balance, coordination and strength. Exercises to help with stiff muscles and muscle weakness can make a difference in mobility, and that’s important for a few reasons: You stay more active and more comfortable and that allows you to engage in more of your typical daily activities. You’re getting a boost for quality of life and mental health.
Physical therapy can also make a difference in your heart health and a better ability to defend against other diseases. Here, again, strengthening exercises and movements that comfortably increase your heart rate help. Slowing the decline or, in some cases, improving memory with the increase in activities that physical therapy provides can also contribute to better moods and quality of life.
And one other benefit comes from the simple act of participating in physical therapy: Interaction in a safe environment helps with a more positive mental state.
If you or those close to you are not yet dealing with dementia, being proactive can help with prevention. A big component of prevention is regular physical activity that includes a focus on mobility, strength, balance and cardio health.
What you want to be sure of is that exercises are done in a safe environment. Supervised programs can be very helpful, and they don’t have to be expensive. Look for a program that resonates with you. Some physical therapists offer programs like the one we have here at Tidewater that includes a supervised exercise program with properly trained staff that provides a program that is based on your particular needs in a group setting. It is a terrific way to expand your circle of friends and get healthy.
I leave you with this final thought. You know I get on my soapbox often to encourage you to move. Working on preventing dementia and a huge list of other health issues should be high on your list. Don’t just sit there. We’re talking about your quality of life here and, as you know, I am going to keep pushing you to get up and get moving, because having a better quality of life is what it’s all about.
Bob Cairo is a licensed physical therapist at Tidewater Physical Therapy. He can be reached by calling (302) 537-7260.