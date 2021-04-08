I really feel for my patients and I understand their pain and frustration when they are describing the serious impact that headaches have on their daily lives. When you have a headache, it can make you feel miserable. The truth is it’s a common problem. What can often make the problem go away is getting the facts and a path forward.
The fact is that more people report problems with headaches than any other single medical problem. We’re talking about 45 million people every year, or one in six people who suffer from headaches. And when we talk about 45 million people, we’re not talking about an occasional headache. We’re talking about ongoing, chronic headaches that occur regularly.
What can you do? There is no one-size-fits-all solution. While statistics give you a sense of how common the problem it is, there’s a catch. Unlike most medical conditions that have few variables to complicate a diagnosis, headaches can vary greatly and so it comes down to individual diagnosis and treatment. That’s why we’re going to look at the causes of headaches and how you might be able to get relief.
Let’s start by getting some pretty important information out front. Whatever you do, do not ignore it if you are experiencing recurring headaches. The single most critical step is to get to the bottom of what’s causing your headache because there can be very serious conditions that lead to headaches. The other reason you don’t want to ignore your headaches is that the likelihood is they’re not just going to go away. They’re going to come back over and over, again.
If you are one of the millions of people experiencing ongoing headaches, you need to see a doctor. Make your appointment and then sit down and organize your information. Have you been experiencing headaches for years, months or weeks? What do you feel when you get a headache? Have you noticed that a particular situation or even something you eat or drink regularly proceeds the onset of a headache? Has your health changed? Are you taking different medications or started new medications? Get as much information down on paper along with a list of medications you take and any vitamins and other supplements.
You can expect that your doctor is going to ask a series of questions designed to pinpoint your particular issues, collect the information you have brought along and build on that and then perform an exam. You may also find that your doctor wants you to have some additional tests to get a full picture of what is causing your headaches.
From a big picture perspective, there are over one hundred kinds of headaches, but the most common type of headache is a tension headache. About 80 to 90 percent of us will experience a tension headache at some point in our lives. It breaks down to 69 percent of men and 88 percent of women who experience tension headaches. And kids as young as 9 years old experience the onset of tension headaches. But which kind of tension headache are you experiencing? To begin with, there are two categories that define tension headaches based on frequency. The episodic tension headache is an occasional headache. Many medical professionals say the episodic tension headache occurs less than fifteen times a month. The other kind is the chronic tension headache, and it occurs more than 15 times a month and it comes back on a routine basis over longer periods of time.
Often a tension headache builds up during the day, but when it continues on into the evening, it tends to get worse. Overall, the pain typically varies from mild to severe. When the tension headache occurs frequently, a very unpleasant reality is that with frequency typically comes more severe pain.
Usually, the whole head is impacted by a tension headache, but it often can start in the back of your head or just above your eyebrows. Some people describe the sensation they experience as the feeling of having a tight band wrapped around their head and everyone who experiences tension headaches seem to agree that they experience constant, painful pressure.
People who suffer from chronic tension headaches are often dealing with this painful problem on a daily basis. They describe their pain as concentrating in the front, top, or sides of their head and report that the pain lasts for long periods of time. While the degree of intensity can vary, these chronic tension headache sufferers say the pain is virtually always there.
The big question I’m sure all of you want an answer to is what causes a tension headache. It’s not so easy to say because there can be a variety of causes. It could be anything from serious stress and anxiety or high blood pressure to muscle spasms or even a strained muscle. And one thing you want to think about here is just how many different ways a muscle can be strained. Eye strain is a muscle strain. Being overweight can cause muscle strain. What is important for you to take away from all this is that you need to see a medical professional and get a thorough evaluation and a proper diagnosis.
A common type of tension headache that you should be aware of is called a myogenic headache. This type of tension headache is characterized by pain in your neck as well as your head. This is a really painful type of tension headache and like the others, it can occur for a wide range of issues. If you talk on the phone for long periods of time, this can put your neck in an awkward position. If you sit at a desk for work or a hobby, this can impact your neck and trigger the headache. Even sports or recreational stress or poor posture can be the culprit. Here, too, the pain can vary from mild to the extremely painful. It often spreads from the back of your head and neck into your temples, the top of your head, your ears, and eyes and right down into your jaw. Unfortunately, something as simple as bending can make the pain more severe and it can limit your normal range of motion. There’s no other way to put it. These are nasty headaches.
After a thorough evaluation by your medical professional, if the finding is that you are experiencing one of these types of headaches, a treatment plan will be put together. This may include physical therapy along with a prescription. Keep in mind that medication typically loses its effectiveness over a period of time. Be clear, here. Medication can help, but it doesn’t cure the problem. What has to happen is that you get to the bottom of what’s causing your headaches, so the underlying cause can be addressed.
If you are sent to a physical therapist, you can expect your doctor will send your records to contribute to the next step. That next step is an evaluation by your physical therapist who will also seek your input, too, to understand what you are experiencing. All this information forms the basis for creating a personalized treatment plan that will seek to not only address your immediate problem but look to the long term as well.
Here’s what I hope you will think about. You’re not going to have much quality of life if you are in pain. You can’t function properly; you won’t sleep properly, and it makes even interacting with family and friends more difficult. There is no upside to suffering and trying to fix it yourself can be a recipe for disaster. See a doctor, get the answers you need, and that’s how you will move forward.
Bob Cairo is a licensed physical therapist at Tidewater Physical Therapy. He can be reached by calling (302) 537-7260.