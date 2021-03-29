Beebe Medical Group has recently welcomed board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Jacoby Spittler, DO, to its Women’s Health team.
Spittler will see patients at Beebe Women’s Health Plantations in Rehoboth Beach and Georgetown. To make an appointment, call (302) 480-1919.
“Dr. Spittler’s interests include labor and delivery, minimally-invasive gynecologic surgery, integrative medicine, and community outreach and he also has experience teaching and mentoring medical students,” said Dr. Bobby Gulab, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Beebe Medical Group. “Please welcome him to Sussex County and team Beebe as we work to continue to improve access to care.”
After receiving his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Spittler completed his residency at the Cleveland Clinic—Akron General. Cleveland Clinic is consistently in the Top 5 of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospital rankings, and Akron General finished as the top hospital for that metro area.
“I joined Beebe because I have a strong passion for improving women’s healthcare through community involvement and education and felt Beebe exemplified that relationship with the community,” Spittler said. “I also felt that the goals put forth by Dr. David Tam created an environment conducive to the improvement of women’s health in the region.”
Spittler joins Beebe Medical Group, which includes 20-plus specialty offices in more than 40 office locations throughout Sussex County. When patients see providers that are within the Beebe Medical Group, they can enjoy the experience of seamless electronic medical correspondence between office visits, outpatient facilities and the hospital.
Practices include the specialties of: cardiothoracic surgery, dermatology, endocrinology, family medicine, gastroenterology, general and bariatric surgery, hospital medicine, infectious diseases and travel medicine, internal medicine, pediatric neurology, pulmonary and sleep disorders, surgical oncology, urology, vascular surgery and women’s healthcare.
Four Walk-in Care centers serve the community in Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown, Millsboro and Millville, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The group also operates three school-based health centers at Cape Henlopen, Sussex Central and Indian River High Schools.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.