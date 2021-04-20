Beebe Medical Group recently welcomed board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Roseanne Gichuru, DO, FACOOG, to its Women’s Health team.
Gichuru will see patients at Beebe Women’s Health Plantations in Rehoboth Beach and Georgetown. To make an appointment, call (302) 480-1919.
“We are happy to announce Dr. Roseanne Gichuru is joining our Women’s Health service line, providing needed obstetrical and gynecological care to our community,” said Dr. Bobby Gulab, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Beebe Medical Group. “Please welcome her to Sussex County and Team Beebe as we work to continue to improve access to care.”
After receiving her medical degree and MBA from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Gichuru completed her OB/GYN residency at Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa. She then held an academic appointment as a clinical associate professor at the UPMC, department of OBGYN & Women’s Reproductive Health and worked at Magee Women’s Specialty Services.
“I have a passion for serving women living in underserved/rural areas,” Gichuru said. “Beebe Women’s Health has been the anchor for this type of care in the community for generations. The practice has a strong and diverse team of clinicians who are committed to continuing to provide quality care to the women in Sussex County and an administration willing to support and invest in these efforts in a community that is growing and expanding culturally, economically, and otherwise.”
Gichuru, who is a fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians & Gynecologists, joins Beebe Medical Group, which includes 20-plus specialty offices in more than 40 office locations throughout Sussex County. The group also operates three school-based health centers at Cape Henlopen High School, Sussex Central High School and Indian River High School. For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.