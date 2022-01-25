Beebe Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. L.J. Romel Crèvecoeur, MD, to its infectious disease and travel medicine team. Crèvecoeur, will see patients at Beebe Infectious Disease at 1535 Savannah Road in Lewes, as well as inpatients at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.
“We know the importance of infectious disease experts because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephen Keiser, chief administrative officer, Beebe Medical Group. “Dr. Crevecouer joins Beebe’s stellar team of Drs. Chasanov and Olewiler to care of the Sussex County community.”
After receiving his medical degree at the State University Medical School in Haiti, Crèvecoeur completed his internal medicine residency at the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education affiliated to Geinsinger CMC in Scranton, Pa. He then completed his infectious disease fellowship at Drexel University’s Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.
Crèvecoeur has been published in a peer review journal and has been a part of multiple research studies regarding infectious diseases. He is a member of the Infectious Disease of America (IDSA). Prior to joining Beebe, Crèvecoeur, worked at Tidal Health Nanticoke.
“I am thrilled to join Beebe and be part of a dedicated team well known for its pursuit of excellence in the medical field here Sussex County,” Crèvecoeur said. “I am very enthusiastic about infectious disease and contributing to the ongoing effort to keep our community safe is my goal.”
Crèvecoeur is fluent in English and Spanish, as well as French and Haitian Creole, which are his native languages. He is employed by Beebe Medical Group and is a member of Beebe Healthcare’s Medical Staff. Beebe Medical Group includes 20-plus specialty offices in more than 40 office locations throughout Sussex County.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.