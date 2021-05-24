Beebe Healthcare is joining Unite Delaware, a statewide network connecting health and social care providers in a collaborative ecosystem to meet people where they are and ensure they can access the resources they need, when they need them.
The Unite Us platform will provide Sussex County with the digital infrastructure to coordinate care and improve access for those who have barriers to health and social services. With the community-engagement and continuous customer support offered through Unite Us, Beebe Healthcare will aim to improve the health and wellness of the community while identifying gaps in services for those who need them most. Joining the network is free to community-based and nonprofit organizations.
“Beebe Healthcare’s vision is for Sussex County to be one of the healthiest counties in the nation,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “We continue to offer high-quality care to those who live in, work in and visit our county. Additionally, we understand the impact that social determinants of health have on our patients’ health outcomes and quality of life. This is just one step ahead in Beebe’s commitment to improve access to services for all.”
Tam said Beebe is committed to health equity and focused on identifying and meeting communities’ needs. Beebe chose Unite Us for the ability to securely send and receive electronic referrals, improve workflows, track accurate and structured outcome data, and make informed decisions to address gaps in services in communities. Participation in the network will increase collaboration across sectors, breaking down barriers between multiple care providers in a person-centric model.
“Through the Unite Delaware network, we have the ability to empower our team members and community partners with a tool that enhances everyone’s ability to connect, support and serve our communities, clients and patients in an efficient, collaborative way,” said Kim Blanch, RN, Beebe’s community services manager for Population Health.
Over the past year, the nation has struggled with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic both in terms of the virus itself, and the ensuing implications on people’s social needs, such as housing, employment and food insecurity — widely known as the social determinants of health.
The Unite Us Delaware team, representatives said, is dedicated to working with communities and organizations across the state to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families.
“The meaning of community goes far beyond where we work and play,” said Unite Us Community Engagement Manager and Delaware resident Ebony Brown. “Community is the richness of history and the combined efforts of each person, family and organization building on a foundation of health and mutual support. With the support of Beebe Healthcare, we will effectively connect Kent and Sussex county residents to critical programs and resources, helping to improve the overall health and wellbeing of all Delawareans
Working with multiple providers — medical, social, psychological and behavioral health — the Unite Us team has simultaneously been engaging community-based organizations, onboarding and training network partners on the software and offering ongoing hand-in-hand support. Through collaboration with Unite Us, Beebe aims to bridge the gap between health and social service providers and providing solutions that meet the community’s needs in this time of uncertainty, Tam noted.