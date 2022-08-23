Beebe Healthcare will be organizing monkeypox vaccine clinics for the community. Registration is required, and to make an appointment, people should visit beebehealthcare.org/online-scheduling.
There have been at least 11 confirmed cases in the state of Delaware. It is considered a public health concern for all populations; however, not everyone will need to be vaccinated, as the virus spreads less easily than other infectious diseases, including COVID-19 or influenza. Spread is primarily through direct contact with an infected person and rarely from respiratory transmission. Typically, the virus does not cause hospitalization or serious illness.
To be eligible for the vaccine, individuals must fall under the guidelines set by the Division of Public Health (DPH). Individuals who are living with HIV, as well as those receiving pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV have been eligible. On Aug. 22, per DPH guidelines, eligibility expanded to include:
• Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) or any anonymous sexual partners;
• Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men;
• Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender); and
• Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs).
If any individual believes they are eligible for this first wave of vaccinations and has questions, they may contact their primary care provider or call the DPH hotline at 1-866-408-1899. For an appointment, schedule online at beebehealthcare.org/online-scheduling. There is a nominal fee for vaccination, covered by insurance.
Vaccination is not the only measure of prevention against the virus, Beebe representatives noted.
“It is always best to practice good hygiene by washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitizer. Everyone can take certain precautions to protect themselves,” they said, suggesting people:
• Limit direct contact with anyone with a concerning rash;
• Limit their number of intimate partners;
• Talk openly with intimate contacts about recent behaviors; and
• Not share bedding, towels and eating or drinking utensils with anyone who may have had an interaction in this list or with someone who has monkeypox.
The vaccine approved by the FDA to help prevent monkeypox is Jynneos, which is also fully approved by the FDA for use against smallpox, which is in the same family of viruses as monkeypox. Smallpox vaccinations from years ago will likely not provide protection.
Following federal guidelines, Beebe will administer the vaccine intradermally, which means under the skin. That method allows clinicians to use a fifth of the dose at the same effectiveness as a normal shot in the arm — meaning more vaccine access to the community while supplies are limited. This is a two-dose series, with the second vaccine provided 28 days after the first.
For more information from Beebe, go to beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/public-health-information for a recording of the recent town hall and resource directory.
Additionally, the DPH hotline is a resource for individuals with questions or concerns. The hotline number is 1-866-408-1899, and it is operational Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to DPHCall@delaware.gov.