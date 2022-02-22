Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a free virtual webinar in celebration of Heart Month this February. Cardiologists Dr. Rajinder Prasad, MD, FACC, and Dr. Kenneth Sunnergren, MD, FACC, were set to host an online presentation on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 6 p.m. Thomas Trobiano, FNP-C, MAPC, Beebe’s new executive director of Cardiovascular & Neuroscience Services, will welcome attendees.
Prasad and Sunnergren, who practice locally and are members of Beebe Healthcare’s Medical Staff, will discuss cardiovascular disease basics, but also the indirect impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on patients who suffer from heart diseases.
Prasad is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and nuclear cardiology. He received his medical degree from Medical School Indira Gandhi Medical College. He completed his residency and fellowship training at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Sunnergren is board-certified in internal medicine. He received his medical degree and doctorate in physiology from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He completed his internal medicine residency at the Medical College of Virginia and completed fellowship training in cardiology and molecular cardiology at the University of Texas, South Western Medical Center, Dallas.
Both cardiologists will give participants insight and ways to optimize participants’ current health status.
To register for the event, visit: https://portal.beebehealthcare.org/home.