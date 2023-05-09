Beebe Healthcare is inviting the community to learn about its robotic surgery program and meet the care team made up of surgeons, advanced practice providers and specialty nurses.
The open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus at 19161 Health Way, Rehoboth Beach. While this event is free, RSVPs are required by May 16. The community can stop by at any point that day between noon and 3 p.m.
Visitors will be able to see the da Vinci Xi surgical robot up close and learn first-hand how Beebe’s surgeons perform advanced surgeries every day.
“Beebe Healthcare is home to an advanced robotic surgery program focused on superior efficiency, quality and patient experience,” representatives said. “Our staff of surgeons across multiple disciplines has been extensively trained to deliver the best robotic assisted surgical care available since 2018.”
Free skin cancer screenings will also be offered by surgical oncologist Dr. James Spellman, MD, and Beebe’s Oncology and Dermatology teams. Population Health will be onsite offering free glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings.
RSVP online at https://tinyurl.com/4zp6duus.
Learn more about Beebe’s Robotic Surgery program at beebehealthcare.org/services/surgery/robotic.