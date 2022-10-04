Beebe Healthcare Perinatal Loss Support Services will host the 18th Annual Walk to Remember beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the George H. P. Smith Park, Block House Pond, in Lewes. After two years of virtual events, the walk will return to an in-person event.
The Walk to Remember is held annually to recognize pregnancy loss, allowing parents, their friends and families, and other supporters an opportunity to remember babies who have died during pregnancy or after birth.
Beebe’s event is the only Walk to Remember held in the state of Delaware to specifically commemorate pregnancy and infant loss. Similar walks take place nationwide each fall in honor of October’s designation as Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month. A rain date is scheduled for the following Sunday.
Participants may pre-register or register on-site the day of the walk. Attendees will gather at Blockhouse Pond pavilion before the half-mile walk, and then will proceed as a group along the paved walkway around the pond. At the end of the walk, a short memorial service will take place to honor the memory of babies lost. A rain date is scheduled for the following Sunday.
Parents wishing to have the names of their infant(s) included in the program will need to submit their registration at beebehealthcare.org/walk-remember.
Parents and grandparents who pre-register prior to the event will receive a memorial T-shirt at no cost, based on availability (early registration is encouraged). Friends, other family members and supporters may purchase a T-shirt for $10. For more information about the walk, to register or to provide contributions, contact Barbara Rogers or Terri Wyatt at Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing by calling (302) 645-3251.