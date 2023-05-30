Beebe Healthcare is inviting the community to its Millsboro Health Fair on Wednesday, June 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Millsboro Fire Department, located at 109 East State Street.
Beebe’s team will be on hand to provide information on stroke, heart failure, diabetes, home care, physical therapy and other health tips, such as learning how to reverse an opioid overdose with Narcan.
The Community Outreach team will also be offering health screenings for blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and bone density.
The event is free, and registration is not required. For more information, contact Beebe Population Health at (302) 645-3337.