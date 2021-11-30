Dr. Christopher Manieri, DO, board-certified general surgeon specializing in bariatric surgery, will host an in-person seminar about the benefits of weight-loss surgery at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the Beebe Healthcare Medical Arts Building on Route 24.
Masks are required and physical distancing will be accommodated in Beebe’s McCurry Conference Room on the first floor. To register, visit https://portal.beebehealthcare.org/event/registration?id=Bariatric_Manieri_Seminar_12421_McCrury3518762475.
In order to qualify for bariatric/weight-loss surgery, a patient must have a BMI of at least 35. Those with a BMI of 34 or below can call the Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery office to discuss medical weight-loss options at (302) 260-7360.
Manieri is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. His post-graduate clinical training began at ChristianaCare Health System in Newark, where he pursued a clinical rotation internship, before later completing a general surgical residency. Manieri’s clinical training concluded with a bariatric and minimally-invasive surgical fellowship at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, Va. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons, the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, and the Society of American Gastrointestinal & Endoscopic Surgeons.
Manieri practices at the Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery, located in Georgetown. Patients who opt to pursue bariatric surgery undergo an extensive planning and preparation process, often taking place over a period of several months.
Following surgery, bariatric patients continue seeing their surgeon on a regular basis for approximately one year, and sometimes even longer.
Learn more about the Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery online at https://www.beebehealthcare.org/services/surgery/bariatric-surgery.