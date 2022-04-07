Beebe Healthcare’s Rehoboth Community Health Fair is returning to the seaside town after a COVID-19 cancelation in 2021 and a delay in 2022.
Normally held in February, this year’s event will be Sunday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atlantic Sands Hotel & Conference Center.
In the main ballroom on the third floor, a variety of vendors and community organizations will offer health and safety information for all ages. Four Beebe doctors and team members will be presenting in the room right next door throughout the event. Community members will be able to win raffle prizes, learn how to reverse an opioid overdose with Narcan, schedule an appointment with a primary-care provider, and receive a library card, COVID-19 vaccine and free lunch.
On the fourth floor, Beebe’s Population Health team will be providing free health screenings for: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, bone density, BMI and kidney function.
Speaker presentations will include:
• 9:30 a.m., Dr. Christopher Manieri: Successful Weight Loss with Bariatric Surgery — Manieri is a board-certified surgeon who specializes in bariatric surgery. He practices at the Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery in Georgetown. Patients who opt to pursue bariatric surgery undergo an extensive planning and preparation process, often taking place over a period of several months. Following surgery, bariatric patients continue seeing their surgeon on a regular basis for approximately one year, and sometimes even longer. “Dr. Manieri values the opportunity to build meaningful relationships and bond with his patients, as these processes take place.”
• 10:15 a.m., Dr. Joyce Robert: Let’s Talk About Family Medicine — Dr. Joyce Robert is Beebe’s program director for the Family Medicine Residency. She is also a board-certified family medicine physician and sees patients at Beebe Family Practice—Long Neck. “She has a deep commitment to the advancement of family medicine education and continuous quality improvement of patient-centered care. At Beebe, Dr. Robert will be working with a team to create the curriculum and process for Beebe’s Family Medicine Residency. The goal of the program is to train the next generation of family medicine physician, who will hopefully choose to practice medicine here in Southern Delaware.”
• 11 a.m., Dr. Katie Johnson and the Rev. Paula Waite: Advanced Medical Directive — Beebe Chaplain Paula Waite and Dr. Katie Johnson will co-present the final presentation of the day. Johnson is board-certified in internal medicine. Waite is a chaplain at Beebe Healthcare and has received board certification through the Association of Professional Chaplains. Johnson received her doctorate in osteopathic medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2009. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, in 2012. She is the medical director of the Beebe Palliative Care program, providing inpatient and outpatient palliative care services.
The event is free, and registration is not required. For more information, contact Beebe Population Health at (302) 645-3337.