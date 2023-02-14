Beebe Healthcare will host its annual Rehoboth Community Health Fair on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atlantic Sands Hotel & Conference Center.
In the main ballroom on the third floor, a variety of partners and community organizations will offer health and safety information for all ages. Three Beebe team members will be presenting on various health topics in the room right next door throughout the event. Community members will be able to win raffle prizes, learn how to reverse an opioid overdose with Narcan, schedule an appointment with a primary-care provider and enjoy a free lunch.
On the fourth floor, along with additional partners, Beebe’s Community Outreach team will be providing free health screenings for: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, bone density, body mass index and kidney health (courtesy of National Kidney Foundation).
The event is free, and registration is not required. For more information, contact Beebe Population Health at (302) 645-3337.
Speaker presentations will include:
• 9:30 a.m., Katelyn Steele, RN, BSN: Exercise and the Heart
Katelyn Steele is Beebe’s heart failure specialist. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and helps care for heart failure patients at Beebe’s Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Since beginning her role in May of 2022, she has been working with the Heart Failure team to build a program that will be optimal for patients in Sussex County. She has a passion for educating and her main priority is following evidence-based practices to ensure patients are getting the best care.
• 10:15 a.m., Dr. Joyce Robert: Let’s Talk About Family Medicine
Dr. Joyce Robert is Beebe’s program director for the Family Medicine Residency. She is also a board-certified family medicine physician and sees patients at Beebe Family Practice—Long Neck. She has a deep commitment to the advancement of family medicine education and continuous quality improvement of patient-centered care. Robert has worked with a team to create the curriculum and process for Beebe’s Family Medicine Residency, which will match with its first residents this March. The goal of the program is to train the next generation of family medicine physicians, who, it is hoped, will choose to practice medicine in Southern Delaware.
• 11 a.m. Kim Hyatt MPH, RD, LDN, CSOWM: Weight Loss vs. Weight Management—Our Struggle with Obesity
Kim Hyatt is a registered dietitian specializing in obesity medicine. She has been in practice since 2010, and has worked extensively in acute care, critical care, and community nutrition. She is currently the program manager and registered dietitian for Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery. Hyatt guides bariatric patients through their pre- and post-operative period, which includes classes, support groups, and addressing any questions or concerns that patients may have along their journey. She has a passion for teaching and behavioral modification leading to sustainable healthful habits. She believes a collaborative approach to care produces the most successful patient, which includes a strong surgical team, a well-defined program, and a committed patient.