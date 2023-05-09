Beebe Healthcare is recognizing May as Trauma Informed Care month. It is also the fifth year the State of Delaware has done the same.
In 2022, Beebe was recognized by the Governor’s Office and Trauma Matters Delaware as a Compassionate Champion for the educational opportunities and outcomes provided in Beebe’s first year of becoming “trauma aware.”
“That recognition is directly linked to the compassionate, patient-centric care, service and support Beebe team members provide every day,” representatives said.
Beebe is entering Year 2 of its trauma-informed care journey as an organization. To show its support, the Beebe Board of Directors signed a proclamation to designate May as Trauma Informed Care Month.
“Beebe recognizes the effects of adverse childhood experiences and adverse community events that can potentially have physical and emotional impact across a person’s lifetime. This includes Beebe’s staff as members who are a part of the Sussex County community. In the spirit of awareness and openness, Beebe wants to acknowledge the difficulties faced by so many caregivers and patients,” they said.
“It’s Beebe’s privilege to provide healthcare for our Sussex County community with compassionate care that takes into consideration the whole person and their circumstances,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “This holistic care improves long-term outcomes for patients and enhances our healthcare’s system bond of trust with our community.”
To learn more about Trauma Informed Care and Beebe’s journey, visit www.beebehealthcare.org/news-release/beebe-healthcare-commits-becoming-trauma-informed-healthcare-system-support-wilmington.