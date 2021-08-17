Beebe Healthcare was recently recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program as a Gold Safe Sleep Champion for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep. It is the healthcare system’s second five-year designation.
The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created by Cribs for Kids, a national infant safe-sleep organization. Based in Pittsburgh, Cribs for Kids is dedicated to preventing infant sleep-related deaths due to accidental suffocation.
As a Nationally Certified Safe Sleep Hospital, Beebe is recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and providing training programs for healthcare team members and family caregivers.
“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to keeping all babies safe, and this aligns with our hospital value to ‘Do what it takes to keep everyone safe,’” said Bridget Buckaloo, executive director of Women’s Health at Beebe Healthcare.
“The safe sleep message is so important, and our team takes it very seriously. Everyone is committed to providing safe sleep education to our patients and families, ensuring a safe sleep environment in the hospital, and role-modeling safe sleeping behaviors while patients/families are in our care.”
Delaware sees an average of one or two unsafe-sleeping deaths each month, Buckaloo said.
“The tragedy of this is unspeakable, and even more compelling is that these unsafe sleeping deaths are 100 percent preventable,” she said. “We do not want any of our Beebe babies, nor their families, to have to have that experience.”
“Sleep-Related Death (SRD) results in the loss of more than 3,500 infants every year in the U.S.,” said Dr. Michael H. Goodstein, MD, neonatologist and medical director of research at Cribs for Kids. “We know that modeling safe infant sleep in the hospital and providing education to families has a significant effect on infant mortality. Cribs for Kids’ Hospital Certification Program is designed to recognize those hospitals that are taking an active role in reducing these preventable deaths.”
The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created in partnership with infant health and safety organizations, such as All Baby & Child, the National Center for the Review & Prevention of Child Deaths, Association of SIDS and Infant Mortality Programs, Kids in Danger, Children’s Safety Network, American SIDS Institute, Charlie’s Kids, C.J. Foundation for SIDS and numerous state American Academy of Pediatric chapters and health departments.
Judith A. Bannon, executive director and founder of Cribs for Kids, said, “The certification program launched in 2015 in Pittsburgh, home of the Cribs for Kids national headquarters. Hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. are certified. We welcome Beebe Healthcare to this expanding group of committed hospitals. This will have a profound effect on the saving babies’ lives.”
For more information on the Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification program, visit https://cribsforkids.org/hospitalcertification/.