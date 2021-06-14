The Beebe Auxiliary gathered outdoors recently to celebrate a difficult but successful year of fundraising for Beebe Healthcare due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Auxiliary, which runs a craft group, a thrift shop beside the go-kart track at Midway and the gift shop at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, along with many other fundraising efforts, had all of those normal avenues closed or limited for the entirety of the year.
Still, the group was able to raise and donate $125,000 to Beebe. They presented the check and honorary memberships to Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, and Dr. Bill Chasanov, DO, Beebe infectious disease physician, vice-president, chief officer of population heath, value-based care and physician-in-chief, at East Coast Garden Center near Millsboro recently.
“It certainly has been a difficult year for our members, but we are really proud to donate this amount during turbulent times throughout our community,” said Wendell Alfred, president of Beebe’s Auxiliary. “It was a pleasure to honor Drs. Tam and Chasanov, too, for their service to the community during the pandemic.”
The Auxiliary’s donation will help fund the Heart & Vascular Center, which represents the renovations completed to the areas where cardiology and vascular tests are done at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.
“It’s such an asset for Beebe Healthcare to have a thriving Auxiliary to support us,” said Tam. “I look forward to many years of partnering with the Auxiliary as they celebrate 85 years of service to our community.”
Over the years, Beebe Auxiliary has raised millions of dollars in funds for various Beebe needs, including the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, the Chapel at the medical center, the Georgetown Health Campus, two hyperbaric chambers at Beebe Wound Healing, special wheelchairs for patients visiting the medical center and Tunnell Cancer Center, new navigational bronchoscopy equipment and more.
“All avenues of fundraising are so important for Beebe,” said Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation. “The foundation is so happy to have partners like the Auxiliary. The millions they have donated over the years has been a tremendous support to Beebe’s mission.”