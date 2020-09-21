Beebe Medical Group Primary Care Practices were recently recognized for sustaining National Committee on Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition.
The model of care is designed to put patient needs first and requires a team-based approach to achieve optimal health outcomes, Beebe representatives noted.
“The Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) allows safer, outcome-based care that empowers the patient and their families to be actively engaged in achieving the best overall health,” said Dr. Bobby Gulab, MD, senior vice president, chief medical officer, Beebe Medical Group.
“Research supports that Patient-Centered Medical Home recognized practices are committed to better health and better care at lower costs. We have worked hard to meet the NCQA’s increasingly rigorous standards that are required for recognition.”
Practices that achieved the award included:
• Beebe Family Practice – Beacon;
• Beebe Family Practice – Lewes;
• Beebe Family Practice – Milford;
• Beebe Family Practice – Millville;
• Beebe Internal Medicine – Milton;
• Beebe Primary Care – Georgetown; and
• Beebe Primary Care – Millsboro.
Some of the ways practices earned the recognition include offering same-day appointments for urgent and routine needs, office hours, walk-in services and on-call providers to ensure availability to patients by phone 24/7.
In addition, BMG’s online patient portal allows patients direct access to their provider for refills, referrals and to securely ask questions anytime. Patient care is provided through healthcare teams working together to meet all of the patients’ needs in a diverse, sensitive manner, along with many other patient-centered objectives, Beebe representatives said.
“Beebe Healthcare is committed to a relentless pursuit of quality, safe, and patient-focused care at all of our clinical care sites,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Our primary care practitioners are here for all our patients in the community, and our team will always strive to exceed best practices to enhance the care you receive from Beebe.”
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.