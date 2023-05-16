In partnership with the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services and Division of Public Health, Beebe Healthcare is encouraging local residents to take advantage of a free Healthy Living Workshop that will be offered in the coming weeks by its Population Health & Community Outreach team.
The program will focus on chronic health conditions and the steps people can take to understand and manage them. Discussions and activities will center around prevention of chronic disease, management of chronic health issues to minimize complications, and local resources that are available to support people with chronic health issues.
The evidence-based program was developed by Stanford University, and is designed in an interactive and informative format for adults and caregivers. The program will guide the same 10 to 12 participants through a weekly two-and-a-half-hour course for six weeks.
The workshop will address how to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation, as well as the value of nutrition and exercise, regarding the treatment and diagnosis of chronic health issues. Participants will be encouraged to focus on action-planning and goal-setting for the patient to create a better path forward with disease management.
The workshop will take place on Thursdays between May 25 and June 29, (six total sessions), from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Lewes Public Library (111 Adams Avenue, Lewes). It is offered free of charge. Registration is available online at www.HealthyDelaware.org/SelfManagement, or by calling (302) 990-0522. For additional information, email DPHSMP@Delaware.gov.