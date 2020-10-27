Beebe Healthcare will now offer open MRIs, thanks to a new machine with an accommodating design that is intended to reassure patients, as well as a broad range of clinical capabilities and features intended to meet the demand of today’s diagnostic imaging professionals.
Beebe added Hitachi’s Oasis High-Field, 1.2 Tesla Open Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system to its list of diagnostic offerings.
According to Beebe representatives, patients will be more comfortable during their MRI exam, as the inside of the Oasis gantry provides a 270-degree unobstructed view, which can minimize anxiety and claustrophobia, and create a more pleasant environment for the patient.
“The open MRI combines unparalleled patient comfort with powerful technology and an ultra-fast workstation to make patient exams as quick and smooth as possible,” they said. “Its imaging power is further boosted by an array of anatomically-specific, optimized receiver coils that allow advanced imaging applications ranging from vascular to orthopedic to women’s health.”
Beebe Healthcare has acquired the new Oasis MRI system to offer physicians and the Sussex County community access to the most advanced diagnostic imaging techniques currently available in the healthcare industry, they noted.
“Beebe is committed to bringing advanced technologies like this open MRI system to patients in Sussex County,” said David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Our use of innovation helps create a better patient experience making an impact on the lives of those who live, work, and visit Sussex County.”
Beebe Healthcare Open MRI is located in the Oak Orchard Professional Center, Suite #2, 26744 John J Williams Highway, Millsboro. To schedule an appointment, call (302) 645-3278.